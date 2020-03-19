Mini Mathur Shares Her Dadi's Aachar Recipe While In Self Quarantine; Watch

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by WHO, and many countries and lgovernments have been asking people to practice social distancing and self quarantine to contain the spread of the virus. In this time of social distancing, Indian television host, actor, and model Mini Mathur has shared a video where she is seen cooking. She shared her grandmother's aachar recipe in the video. Here is what Mini Mathur had to share.

Mini Mathur takes up "quarantine cooking" & shares her Dadi's aachar recipe

In the video shared, Mini Mathur is seen teaching her fans on how to make gajar gobhi shalgam achaar. In this video, she shared the full recipe of her grandmother’s pickle recipe. She captioned the picture by writing “Quarantine Cooking - Mathur Style Since there’s only as much one can do while in self isolation, I’m busy being a domestic goddess... re arranging the fridge, pantry, linen closet and yay I have finally edited my gajar gobhi shalgam achaar recipe.”

After this, Mini Mathur also joked on how she paid someone else to make the video by writing “(Actually I paid @vivaankabir 750 bucks to edit it) Excuse my bhabhiji/ aunty on a TV cooking show tone... it’s an achaar after all! Enjoy. It’s simple to make and spices up every mealtime.” Mini Mathur also added a note for her fans which read “Ps: watch it horizontally.. I can’t seem to fix this 🙄#quarantinecooking #achaar #pickles #mathurcooking #homestyle #traditional”.

Mini Mathur was last seen in the web-series Mind the Malhotras that streamed on Amazon Prime. She was seen in the role of the lead character alongside Cyrus Sahukar. She was loved for her performance in the series.

