Vikas Gupta Wants THIS Friend To Join Bigg Boss 14, Predicts He'll Be Evicted In Two Days

The hit show Bigg Boss 13 ended a few weeks ago and the fans of the show are already talking about the next season. Fans are so excited that they are also making a prospective contestants list for Bigg Boss 14. While fans are making lists, Vikas Gupta, who was seen as a guest participant in season 11 of the show, was asked about his prime contenders who can possibly be seen in Bigg Boss 14. Read here to know.

Vikas Gupta thinks that THIS man should go into the Bigg Boss 14 house

When an entertainment portal talked to Vikas Gupta, he expressed that his friend Karan Kundra should enter the house of Bigg Boss in season 14 of the show. Vikas then added that Karan is his best friend and he would love to see him in the Bigg Boss house. Vikas expressed that since they became best friends he has been telling Karan to go to the Bigg Boss house.

Vikas Gupta then added that Karan Kundra is very short-tempered and that he will not be able to survive in the house for more than two days. Vikas Gupta then added that Karan Kundra will get angry and get evicted in just two or three days of getting in the house as he will beat up everyone who is in the house. Vikas also added that he cannot take people "talking sh*t" to him, possibly leading to an early eviction.

Karan Kundra was last seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai, which is a mini-series. He will next be seen in Rum Pum Posshh and Dilphire. These projects are in their post-production stage.

