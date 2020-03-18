Jacqueline Fernandez Is Gearing Up For Her OTT Debut With 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Jacqueline Fernandez has made her presence felt in the Hindi film industry as 'Bollywood’s Miss Sunshine'. Soon, she will be seen in a web film called Mrs Serial Killer in a completely new avatar, that of a suave killer. This will also mark her digital debut. She has been delivering great performances for years now and is loved by fans a lot. Here is all we know about her role in Mrs Serial Killer.

Read ALso| Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Master Yoda' Has A Suggestion For All Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jacqueline Fernandez is Gearing Up for Mrs Serial Killer

The web show Mrs Serial Killer will be Jacqueline Fernandez’s debut on a digital platform. It was reported that she never thought of the digital space as a step down from movies. Jacqueline Fernandez had a lot to say about her digital debut. She expressed to an entertainment portal that she is an OTT audience and it is natural for her to extend it to her portfolio of acting. She added that OTT is the future and soon everyone will be moving towards it.

Read ALso| Katrina Kaif To Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood Actors Who Urge Fans To Stay Fit; See

Jacqueline Fernandez has had many engaging performances over the years that have led the audiences to come to the cinema house to watch her. Jacqueline now believes that working is her passion and it is what helps her to push the boundaries which will help her bring the audiences to her shows and movies on OTTs.

Read ALso| Katrina Kaif To Jacqueline: This Is How Stars Spent Their Weekend Amid Coronavirus Scare

The fans are waiting to see Jacqueline Fernandez in the role Mrs Serial Killer. Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to strike the hearts of her fans with her stunning aura in this upcoming film. She is also anticipating that she will have a substantial impact on digital platforms with her digital debut. This thriller will be directed by Shirish Kunder and will be produced by Farah Khan. Mrs Serial Killer is slated to release later this year.

Read ALso| Jacqueline Fernandez Encourages Her Fans To Stretch For A Happy Spine; Watch Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.