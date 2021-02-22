Mira Kapoor Shares 15-minute DIY Face Pack Ingredients, Calls It 'Quick Fix Glow'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has time and again conveyed her love for all things organic and Indian. In an Instagram post on Sunday, February 21, 2021, the DIY enthusiast shared a two-ingredient glow pack that helps her treat her skin after she has late nights and has tired skin. Read along and have a look at the detailed process, the benefits, and more.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shares her 2 ingredients DIY Glow Pack

Mira Kapoor is back with another skincare tip, which includes inexpensive ingredients that are easy to find and are almost always available in every Indian household. The 26-year-old diva shared that this face pack is her go-to when she is attending late-night events while not getting much time to take care of her skin. Mira calls it her "Quick fix glow" and wrote in the description, “Late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing - I had a blast at my friend’s wedding but my skin needs a pick me up. Breeze through 15 minutes to brighter and refreshed skin with me”.

Further on she shared the ingredient list and the procedure of making it, “All you need is, Kasturi Manjal - 1/2 teaspoon, Rose Water - 1 tablespoon (adjust the consistency as per your preference)”. Followed by this, Mira added that she has used the "Kansa Vati" utensil as it has purifying properties and the method to keep it clean and what to use while washing it. She wrote, “I have been using a Kansa Vati and spoon for all my DIY packs. It’s convenient because it doesn’t get mixed with other dishes and I also get the added bonus of Kansa’s purifying properties.”

Adding, “Wash and thoroughly dry whatever utensils you use. Never use any chemic cleaner for the Kansa vessels - Baking soda and lemon juice should be just fine after every few washes with cold water”. The post has so far received over 78k likes. Several of her followers have commented under the post and dropped love for the tip shared by Kapoor.

