Mira Kapoor Feels 'warm And Fuzzy', Shares Picture With Husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor often share the most adorable pictures with each other, and their latest picture is no different. Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of their silhouette where she is seen resting her head on her husband Shahid’s shoulder. Along with the picture, she also added a cute caption.

Mira Kapoor shares what gives her the "warm fuzzy feeling"

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram on Friday, February 19, 2021, to share a picture with her husband Shahid. The picture saw the two standing next to each other and clicking a picture of their silhouettes on the road. For the caption, Mira penned “Warm Fuzzy Feeling” along with the loved up picture.

The picture has so far received over over 50k times. The comments are flooding with love for the couple as fans drop heart emojis and their ship name “Shamira”. Take a look at the comments under the post here.

Mira Kapoor’s The India Edit

Mira had started her IGTV series titled The India Edit back in October 2020 in which she talks about Modern India. Describing the initiative, she says, “Join me on The India Edit, as we explore Modern India through the millennial eye. I’ll take you through my conversations with the pathbreakers and caretakers of our Indian heritage who have taken India to the world’s stage, keeping its soul intact.” The series consists of seven episodes. The latest episode of the series was released by Mira last month on January 29, 2021.

The 59-minute long final The India Edit episode featured Mira in conversation with ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna. Talking about the designer, Mira wrote alongside the episode in her caption, “She hardly walks a few steps on the ramp, Yet her collection comes out with a bang. Her clothes are bold without being overwhelming, impactful yet subtle, Feminine yet strong”. Further adding that Khanna’s clothes represent Modern India and that the designer herself portrays the Modern Indian Woman. The final episode was titled Global Design and the Indian form.

