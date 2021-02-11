Mira Kapoor Dreams About A Perfect Bikini Body; Compares It To Avocados

Mira Kapoor is an active social media user and is often found sharing snippets from her personal life on her Instagram feed much to the delight of her fans. Her social media handle is full of cute family pictures, glimpses from their exotic vacations, and stunning photos of one of the most popular Bollywood couples. Read on to know about Mira Kapoor's latest Bikini body post and her hilarious caption that is cracking her fans up.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram Post

Mira Kapoor uploaded a picture on Instagram of her chilling by the pool while wearing a bikini and a shrug over it. Through the post, Mira shared her thought about achieving the perfect bikini body and how the mother of two is always dreaming to achieve that perfect body. Mira is sporting a dark brown high waisted bikini set in the picture with a sheer printed shrug with detailing at the border. She is barefooted while posing for the gram. Mira wrote a hilarious caption to go along with the picture. She wrote, "Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad (avocado emoji) #dreaming." Take a look at her picture below:

Mira Kapoor enjoys a large fan base of Instagram with over 2 million followers. Her recent picture garnered almost 70k likes with an hour of posting. Her fans and followers flooded her comment section with compliments and praises calling her "Beautiful" and "Gorgeous." Many also reacted with laughing emojis sharing that they found her caption hilarious and funny. Check out of the fan comments below:

Mira Kapoor's Photos

Mira Kapoor's photos always leave her fans in awe. Her captions are usually funny and witty which her fans love. Recently she has posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "Call me Jasmine" as her outfit carried Disney princess Jasmine vibes. Mira Kapoor's photos with husband Shahid Kapoor received a lot of love from the audience. Mira often posts picture sand stories with her husband Shahid which leave the fans gushing about how adorable they look together and how they are 'couple goals.' Scroll on to see some of the couple's pictures below:

