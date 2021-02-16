Unseen Pic Of The Day: Mira Kapoor Shares Unmissable Throwback Photo With Bestie

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture with her dear friend Sejal Kukreja which is truly unmissable. Along with this adorable picture, Mira also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

In the picture shared by Mira, she can be seen posing with her best friend Sejal and are seen all happy in it. Mira is seen giving a tight hug to Sejal, while the latter is all smiles for the camera. Mira donned a royal blue top and opted for a sleek hairdo, minimal makeup, while Sejal wore a white t-shirt and opted for a side parting hairdo.

Along with this throwback picture, Mira penned a sweet note revealing details about their friendship and much more. She wrote, “Happy Galentine’s to my lover for life, my best friend, and speed dial during the most awkward moments”. She added, “Can’t wait to squeeze you my one and onlyâ¤ï¸” Mira concluded saying, “And we will still go to the loo together— cause some things never change ðŸ˜œ Time has flown dude - look at the picture quality”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the picture, while some were all gaga over their bonding. One of the users wrote, “aww, this is such a sweet picture”, while the other one wrote, “super cute”. Check out a few more comments below.

Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is very active on social media and has a vast fan base of more than 2 million followers on Instagram. Although Mira Kapoor is not an actress, the Instagram influencer has managed to keep her followers engaged in the content she posts on her profile, including her IGTV videos. As people were more active on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdowns around the globe, the influencers really had a chance to shine. One such celebrity influencer is Mira Rajput, who received praise in Kroll's global report, highlighted by the Duff & Phelps division. On hearing this news, Shahid could not keep calm and went all out to congratulate his wife. Take a look.

