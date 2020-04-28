Mira Kapoor’s Latest Post A Dig At Celebs Taking The ‘Guess The Gibberish' Challenge?

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, people are resorting to taking some fun challenges on social media. Talking about one such challenge, the 'Guess The Gibberish' challenge on Instagram has been trending. One can use the Gibberish filter to have fun and also to check at the same time on how fast their mind works to decode the gibberish phrase.

Mira Kapoor took an indirect jibe at the Bollywood celebs taking the Guess The Gibberish challenge

Many Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others have been taking the Guess The Gibberish challenge on Instagram. But it seems like Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram story may be a sly dig at these celebs who are trying out the Guess The Gibberish challenge. Mira Kapoor recently took to her social media to share a hilarious meme which takes a jibe at everyone who is taking the Guess The Gibberish challenge.

The video shows actor Supriya Pathak's character Hansa from the comedy show 'Kichadi' trying to guess the challenging English words. The meme compares her efforts to that of people trying to take the Guess The Gibberish. Mira Kapoor's post may be an indirect dig at the Bollywood celebs trying out the Guess The Gibberish challenge. However, Mira Kapoor's Instagram post will surely leave you in splits.

Mira Kapoor took 'revenge' on her husband Shahid Kapoor with her latest post

Mira Kapoor recently shared a throwback picture of husband Shahid Kapoor on her social media. However, the hilarious twist was that Mira Kapoor had captioned the picture as, 'revenge is sweet.' It is quite evident that Mira Kapoor sought to embarrass her husband for posting her video where she had been caught off-guard. Check out Mira Kapoor's hilarious post on Shahid Kapoor.

Image Credits: Mira Rajput Instagram

