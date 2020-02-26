Mira Rajput Shares Blurred Moment With Shahid Kapoor; His Adorable Comment Steals Hearts

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday and had many of his friends and well-wishers from the industry wishing him through social media. The actor, who is currently filming for his upcoming sports drama Jersey in Chandigarh, was joined by his wife Mira Rajput on his special day. Mira Rajput shared a blurred picture of herself with the actor on Tuesday with a heart emoji in the caption.

However, the picture has gone viral on the Internet even though it is unclear. It was Shahid Kapoor's comment on the photo that stole the show and the hearts of his fans on the Internet. He wrote, "This blurred moment is quite the juxtaposition to the clarity I have in my heart about being so incomplete without you".

Take a look:

Read | Shahid Kapoor birthday: Mira Rajput wishes the 'love of her life'

Read | Kiara Advani’s funny birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor will remind you of Kabir-Preeti

Shahid had a working birthday as he is currently in Chandigarh, filming scenes for his upcoming film, Jersey. However, he did not celebrate his birthday alone, as his family, including wife Mira Rajput, and children Misha and Zain, arrived on the set to meet him. A picture of Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebration has now gone viral on social media.

Have a look:

Read | Shahid Kapoor's kids wear cute 'Tommy Singh' tees for his 39th birthday

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid was last seen playing a passionate lover boy in 2019’s most talked-about film Kabir Singh. The romantic drama, which was a remake of a Telugu film, emerged as one of the biggest hits of Shahid’s career. The actor is currently shooting for Jersey, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Apart from Shahid, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2020.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the Shahid Kapoor connection in 'Jab We Met'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.