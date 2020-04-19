Mira Rajput Exacts Sweet Insta Revenge On Shahid Kapoor, Shares His Old Pic From Archives

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have been treating their fans with their playful banter amid the lockdown imposed by the government. On Saturday, Shahid posted a candid video where he called Mira 'aye meri sexy sexy' in a funny lispy voice to which the latter had replied that 'revenge is in the mail'. Earlier on Sunday, Mira Rajput seems to have exacted the same through her latest Instagram update with a poster of a young Shahid Kapoor from the archives.

She captioned the post, "revenge is sweet" as she seeks to embarrass her husband for posting a video where she had been caught off-guard. The post not only garnered many laughs for the adorable banter between the couple, but also had fans of the Ishq Vishk star showering it with hearts.

Have a look:

On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor posted a video where he calls her ‘sexy sexy’. Sharing it, he wrote, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine”. The video showed Shahid teasing Mira as she was glued to her cellphone and was caught off-guard in the video by her husband. Her expression at being recorded by Shahid was priceless.

Have a look:

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the Sandeep Vanga directorial Kabir Singh which was a huge success at the box-office. The actor will feature next in the Gowtham Tinnanuri film Jersey along with Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur. The release of the film, however, has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has affected the entire film industry and its schedule.

