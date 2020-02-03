These Mira Nair Directed Movies Should Definitely Be Part Of Your Watch List

Mira Nair is one of the most renowned filmmakers in India. The Salaam Bombay director is a major contributor to bringing the spotlight to Indian cinema. So if you are a fan of Mira Nair’s work and are curious about her filmmaking, these movies should definitely be part of your watch list.

Mira Nair movies you need to watch

1. Salaam Bombay!

This 1988 film is considered to be one of Mira Nair’s best works to date. Salaam Bombay! chronicles the lives of children living in the slums of Bombay. This Mira Nair directed film went on to become India’s second film submission to the Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. Salaam Bombay! even won several awards at international film festivals and award shows.

2. Monsoon Wedding

Monsoon Wedding is also considered to be a shining star in Mira Nair’s filmography. Monsoon Wedding’s storyline highlights the romantic entanglements, unresolved issues, and underlying tensions during a big fat Punjabi wedding. Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding went on to receive the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival. The film even went on to bag a Golden Globe nomination and even premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

3. Mississippi Masala

Mira Nair is known for dealing with social subjects that very few filmmakers dare to dabble in. Mississippi Masala is a romantic drama film that starred Denzel Washington and Sarita Choudhury in lead roles. Mississippi Masala revolves around the hardships an interracial couple faces during their relationship. This Mira Nair film won the Golden Osella Best Original Screenplay Award at the Venice International Film Festival.

4. The Namesake

The Namesake is a film directed and co-written by Mira Nair that dealt with the lives of first-generation immigrants in the U.S. The Namesake is an adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same. This Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kal Penn starrer film went on to receive positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. This Mira Nair film, just like many of her other films, went on to win several accolades and awards.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

