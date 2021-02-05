Shahid Kapoor Is 'so Proud' Of Wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram Success

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was recently the focus of the former's Instagram story. Udta Punjab actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is pretty active on social media and enjoys a vast fan base of more than 2 million followers on Instagram. Even though Mira Kapoor is not an actress, the Instagram influencer has managed to keep her followers engaged with the content she posts on her profile including her IGTV videos. As people were more active on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdowns all over the globe, influencers really got the chance to shine. One such celebrity influencer is Mira Rajput, who received praise in a global report issued by Kroll, highlighted by a division at Duff & Phelps.

As Mira Rajput becomes a top celebrity influencer, her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor was overjoyed with the news. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the article that praised Mira Kapoor's influencer abilities. Shahid wrote, “Love you. So Proud.” followed by a bunch of heart emoticons while the star's wife reposted the same story on her profile and wrote, “Not without you my love.” Check out Mira Kapoor's reshared story below.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and is the recipient of several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. He made his Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Shahid was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh, a film that attracted many controversies upon its release. He is set to star in the upcoming sports drama film Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and, Kapoor's father and veteran actor, Pankaj Kapur.

Mira Kapoor, on the other hand, has made a mark on Instagram with her IGTV series which covers fashion, wellness, lifestyle etc. As per the report by Kroll, highlighted by a division at Duff & Phelps, Mira is also the first Indian celebrity to have her own Amazon landing page which led to a spike in sales in the products that were featured. Mira's Amazon landing page comes from her Instagram only series called The India Edit, the last episode of which aired 6 days ago. She hosted fashion designer Anamika Khanna for her last episode, take a look at the post below.

