Shahid Kapoor Begins Filming For 'Jersey'; Says, 'It’s Never Too Late To Chase Your Dream'

Shahid Kapoor is all set to start filming for his upcoming Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey along with actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The actor took to his social media to share a picture of the clapboard of the film along with a few trophies and captioned the post announcing the beginning of the shoot for Jersey. Shahid has also added a quote that defines the essence of the film and has resonated with his fans online.

Take a look at his post:

The makers of the film retweeted Shahid's post confirming the shoot commencement announcement. Jersey is currently being filmed at Chandigarh and is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020. The film is the remake of the Telugu film 'Jersey' which featured actor Nani in the lead role.

Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the movie, and he has regularly posted preparation photos and videos through his social media accounts. The actor recently spoke to an entertainment daily and admitted that he could relate to his character in the film because of which he had cried four times while watching the Telugu film. The original film, starring actor Nani, was successful at the box office and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who will be directing the Hindi version as well. The Hindi remake will be produced by Allu Aravind.

Essence of the film

Jersey is a sports drama film that revolves around a thirty-six-year-old man who has failed as a cricketer. The man reignites his passion for the sport and his dream of representing the Indian cricket team. He is an introvert, a quiet fellow, who is led to introspect on his life situations and is compelled to make choices that are tough to make.

Shahid Kapoor's last movie Kabir Singh was a commercial success at the box office. The movie also featured actor Kiara Advani and it was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who helmed the original film Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda. However, the film was criticized for its 'toxic' content by audiences and critics alike.

