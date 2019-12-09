Jersey: Why Shahid Kapoor Relates With The Lead Character Of The Upcoming Film

2019 has been a good year for actor Shahid Kapoor. He played the lead role in the blockbuster hit Kabir Singh, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Kabir Singh also happens to be the highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor's career. The actor has had a few ups and downs in his career, and in a recent interview, he confessed that he often wondered if he should have tried his hand at something else when his films were not doing well at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor discusses his upcoming film Jersey

Shahid Kapoor will be featured next in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The actor recently discussed Jersey in an interview at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards. He started off by saying that he related a lot with the story of the upcoming movie. He wondered if he should try something else other than acting when his films were not doing well and none of them was a blockbuster.

He said that there comes a time in everyone's life where you feel, "why is it not happening to me? Have I done something wrong?" However, he eventually realized that one should always continue doing what is close to their heart, irrespective of the scale of success. Further discussing his next film, Jersey, he said that he did not plan to do another remake after Kabir Singh, which itself was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. He wanted to do an original film as he did not want people to think that he was only doing remakes.

However, when he first saw the film, it touched his heart and he cried four times during the run of the movie. He talked about the character that he was playing, saying that he is not like Kabir Singh, and is instead a quiet and introvert man. But at the same time, the intensity and the journey of the character was inspiring for Shahid Kapoor.

The reason why Shahid Kapoor wanted to do Jersey was due to the fact that he himself had gone through the phase of wanting to give up on his passion and try something else. However, acting was the only thing that Shahid was passionate about. The journey of Jersey's lead character resonated with Shahid Kapoor's own personal journey in Bollywood.

Further on, the actor also confessed that he was nervous about doing Jersey after the success of Kabir Singh. Shahid said that he is worried about the expectations of audiences, and wonders if he can fulfil those expectations in his upcoming film. Jersey is set to release in August of 2020 and is directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original Telugu version. The movie is about a failed cricketer who returns to the field in his late 30s so that he can get his son the jersey of the Indian Cricket Team.

