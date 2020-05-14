Last Updated:

Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Picture, Fans Call Her 'beautiful'

Recently, Mira Rajput, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture. See how fans reacted.

Be it her red carpet appearances with Shahid Kapoor or her witty social media posts, Mira Rajput has time and again managed to create headlines and impress masses. Mira Rajput, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms, has also proved to be a social media star, as she keeps her fans updated with family and throwback pictures. Recently, Mira Rajput shared a stunning party picture, and fans seemingly can’t get over her beauty. Read more details.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Wishes Her Mother And Mother-in-law On Mothers' Day; See Posts Here

Mira took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning party picture of herself. Since the picture was posted, fans have been showering Mira with love. As seen in the picture shared, Mira Rajput is all dolled-up in a black dress and a glossy hairdo. Mira wrote a caption in Spanish: “Cómo se dice “look” en español ?“, which is translated to: “How do you say look in Spanish?“. Take a look at the picture shared by the diva:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shahid Kapoor

Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram

Also Read | Mira Rajput Exacts Sweet Insta Revenge On Shahid Kapoor, Shares His Old Pic From Archives

Earlier, Mira took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of herself, in which she can be seen sporting a swimming costume, which was very well paired with protective equipment like puffy arm-gears and head mask. In the picture shared, Mira can be seen sitting on a unicorn-shaped water-floater, as she steps her toes in the pool. With the picture shared, Mira wrote: "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing 🦄 🧜‍♀️ #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives 🤪". Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

