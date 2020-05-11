Mira Rajput Wishes Her Mother And Mother-in-law On Mothers' Day; See Posts Here

Mira Rajput is one of the most active celebrity wives when it comes to social media. She likes to keep her followers updated with her day to day activities. Mira Rajput is having a gala time at home with her husband Shahid Kapoor and kids Misha and Zain. Recently, on the occasion of mothers' day, Mira Rajput shared a heartfelt post for her mother and her mother-in-law.

On May 10, Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share some adorable pictures of her mother, Bela Rajput and her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem to wish them on the occasion of mother's day. Mira Rajput Kapoor wished Neliima Azeem by calling her a Rockstar and a boss lady in the caption.

Mira Rajput Kapoor also called her the cuddliest grandma. Adding further, she said that Neliima Azeem is the coolest mom on the block. Further, Mira Rajput thanked Neliima Azeem for always having her back. She captioned the picture saying "Rockstar. Boss Lady. Cuddliest Grandma. Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest Mom on the block! Thanks for always having my back and you know I got yours! (It’s us two vs you know who two 😝)".

Here is a look at the picture that Mira Rajput Kapoor shared

Fans immediately noticed this picture and flooded the comments section. Apart from the fans, even Neliima Azeem commented on this picture. Neliima Azeem commented on the picture saying, "Hahaha don't I? Will they let ever forget? 😁thank you darling child mine.. To a sweet and smart mommy..". Here is a look at Neliima Azeem's comment.

Mira Rajput also shared some pictures with her mother Bela Rajput. Sharing a series of throwback pictures of her mother Bela Rajpur, Mira in the caption wrote, "Mumma I love you ❤️". Later, Mira posted an adorable picture where she is giving her mother a warm hug. She captioned the picture saying "The wind beneath my wings ❤️ Thank you for everything Mom ❤️". Here is a look at the pictures.

