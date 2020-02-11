Mira Rajput's Bodyguard Blocks View As She Sternly Asks Paps To Not Take Pics, Watch

Mira Rajput Kapoor is a paparazzi favourite! She is often clicked in and around Mumbai, going to the gym or spending quality time with her friends. However, in a clip that has surfaced, she can be seen asking the shutterbugs to stop clicking pictures of her children. In the video, as Rajput approaches her waiting car, one can hear a group of photographers and cameramen call out to her. Her bodyguard then approaches the paps and attempts to block the cameraman's view, at which they said, ‘Ma’am, only yours’. Minutes after that, Mira gets into her car and says ‘Mat Liya Karo’. Watch the video below-

Mira who is otherwise a regular on Instagram often posts pictures and videos of herself and family. With her growing social media presence, fans have demanded that she try a hand at acting. On that note. Shahid too was asked about the same to which he stated that if that is what she (Mira) wants to do then he would help her.

One of the most-adored couples, Shahid and Mira have time and again given a couple of goals to their fans. The duo, being active members of social media, has always left their fans in awe with their adorable family pictures. The pair tied the knot back in the year 2015.

Speaking about her social media presence, Mira Rajput Kapoor became an Internet star in her own right. Mira, who has 2.1 million followers today, initially had a private account on Instagram but ever since she switched to a public account, she has not failed to impress fans with her personal and professional updates. She is also lauded for her chic and classy style game. Not to miss her selfies that prove she is an avid social media user.

