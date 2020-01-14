The Debate
Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Lohri Celebration Snaps Will Give You Festive Vibes

Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared beautiful stories featuring Lohri celebration on Instagram. Have a look at the dazzling pictures and video clips.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
shahid kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. She keeps her followers updated with regular posting of pictures on Instagram. Her profile is brimming with every festival’s dazzling pictures with her husband and children.

This Lohri, she took to social media and posted a few stories featuring video clips and Lohri pictures. 

How did Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate Lohri 2020?

In one of the pictures, a close-up shot of the trays holding popcorn, groundnuts, sesame seeds were visible. In those beautiful pictures, the presentation was worth appreciation. In other videos, logs of wood could be seen on fire and the sound of music coming from the background. 

Meanwhile, other celebrities also shared Lohri posts on Twitter. Celebrities including Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and Mallika Sherawat and ace cricketers extended their wishes on social media. Have a look at some of them. 

 

 

