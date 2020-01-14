Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Lohri Celebration Snaps Will Give You Festive Vibes

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. She keeps her followers updated with regular posting of pictures on Instagram. Her profile is brimming with every festival’s dazzling pictures with her husband and children.

This Lohri, she took to social media and posted a few stories featuring video clips and Lohri pictures.

How did Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate Lohri 2020?

In one of the pictures, a close-up shot of the trays holding popcorn, groundnuts, sesame seeds were visible. In those beautiful pictures, the presentation was worth appreciation. In other videos, logs of wood could be seen on fire and the sound of music coming from the background.

Meanwhile, other celebrities also shared Lohri posts on Twitter. Celebrities including Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and Mallika Sherawat and ace cricketers extended their wishes on social media. Have a look at some of them.

Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/lbSOFk2sSQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2020

On this auspicious day of Lohri,

Wishing everyone peace prosperity, & happiness.

लोहड़ी दी लख लख बधाइयाँ ☀️🔥 #HappyLohri #HappyLohri2020🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBwCuvcYOi — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 13, 2020

Happy Lohri !!! Have a blessed day ! pic.twitter.com/OyyKuL7P6L — Poonam Dhillon 🇮🇳 ੴ (@poonamdhillon) January 13, 2020

A very #HappyLohri to one and all. May this auspicious occasion bring in lots of prosperity and happiness 😇 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 13, 2020

May this harvest season fill your homes with endless happiness & prosperity. Sending you all my warmest wishes on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.#HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/R4OVBW0dkO — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 13, 2020

HAPPY LOHRI, GOD BLESS YOU 🤧 pic.twitter.com/3vmSlTNSUn — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 13, 2020

To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri! pic.twitter.com/DSXITuCWQz — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2020

