Mira Rajput Wishes Happy Birthday To 'Truest Friend', Her Dad, With Pictures On Instagram

Mira Rajput’s father Vikram Rajput celebrates his 62nd birthday today on November 25, 2020. Mira who has been spending time with her parents in Delhi, for a while now has shared a set of adorable selfies with her ‘truest friend’. Read along to have a look at the heart-warming message that she has written for her doting father as you check out their pictures together.
Mira Rajput took to her Instagram today on November 25, as she shares a birthday post for her father Vikramaditya Rajput. The entrepreneur is celebrating his 62nd birthday today, and Mira has a select set of words for her ‘Daddy’. She shared three pictures featuring her father; the first was a selfie of the two, the second picture was of him with all the three daughters Mira Rajput, Noor and Priya; while the third has Mr Rajput, Mira and her mother.
The message along with the post read, “Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the whole wide world I love you Daddy! Always have, always will! The wind beneath my wings, helping me soar higher and higher, ever-encouraging, my shoulder to cry on, pillar of strength and truest friend. And even though the next-generation adores you times 6, we will always be you’re triple number 1’s. You make us the women we are today. Love you forever”, followed by two red hearts. The post that has around 140k likes in just a few hours also has a number of comments by Mira’s followers. Have a look at the comments here.
India is a cultural cornucopia — the traditions, it’s aesthetic, the food, design, its people and the cross section of them all. But, my India is different from your India. And while we find our cultural identity in the Indian collective consciousness, we are also trying to fit into the world at large - a global community. What makes our interpretations unique are the influences we had while growing up; I remember the smell of homemade achaar that engulfed the entire classroom when my friend would open her tiffin box, the memory of that Ritu’s sari my mom would pull out for a family wedding, the call of the candy floss man that would have us rush down to get the peacock shaped delight and even the thud of the tossed newspaper roll as it banged on the window waking me up on a saturday better than any alarm clock. And somewhere in between where the newspaper made way for text alerts, and the achaar paratha took backstage as the salad box became front and centre, India became Modern. Is that the same as Modern India? Join me on The India Edit, as we explore Modern India through the millennial eye. I’ll take you through my conversations with the pathbreakers and caretakers of our Indian heritage who have taken India to the world’s stage, keeping its soul intact. Till then, give a thought to what India means to you.
Rajput is quite active on her Instagram as she shares pictures from her time with family, her garden, pictures with and taken by her kids and also her Instagram stories, often see what she is having for her meals. The 26-year-old has recently started her venture called ‘The India Edit by Mira Kapoor’. In her posts about The India Edit, she writes ‘Join me on The India Edit, as we explore Modern India through the millennial eye’.
