Mira Kapoor Has A Special Message For Shahid Kapoor On Karwa Chauth; Read

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and wished husband-actor Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020. Mira, in a note shared by her, wrote that she loves Shahid Kapoor but loves food too. Mira also wrote that she will ‘try again next year’ and concluded the note by wishing Shahid Kapoor good health and happiness. Take a look at her post below:

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Goes Cycling; Says He's Happiest On Two Wheels

Mira Kapoor's note for Shahid Kapoor as she ditches Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2020 was celebrated on November 4, 2020. Interestingly, the Bollywood ladies have also been quite excited about Karwa Chauth for the past few years and are seen dishing out major love goals for their husbands. Amid this, Shahid Kapoor’s darling wife Mira also grabbed massive attention on social media as she did not celebrate Karwa Chauth this year. The note shared by Mira Kapoor reads as, “Baby, I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC, @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always (sic).” Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also doesn’t leave a chance to express his love for wife Mira Kapoor. He took to social media to display his love for his wifey. He posted a lovey-dovey blurry picture with her and can be seen leaning on Mira’s shoulder. Alongside the picture, he wrote, #imissyou,” followed by a heart emoji.

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor Pens A Message In Her Instagram Post; Read Her Quip On 'real Currency'

More about Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in the year 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Misha in the year 2016. Two years later, they again became parents to a baby boy whom they named Zain. The couple often share adorable photos with their adorable cuties on social media. Take a look at some of their posts here:

On the work front

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in much-anticipated film Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also directing the Hindi remake version. In Jersey, he will play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream is to join the Indian cricket team and its get fulfilled when he is in his 40s.

(Image Credits: Mira Kapoor Instagram)

ALSO READ: When Shahid Kapoor Spoke About First Thing He Ever Asked His Wife Mira Rajput

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Has Aww-dorable Way Of Expressing How He Misses Wife Mira Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.