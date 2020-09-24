Mira Rajput Asks Fans About The Pre-corona Era, Here Is What Fans Say

Be it her red carpet appearances with husband Shahid Kapoor or her quirky social media posts, Mira Rajput makes headlines times and again. Mira Rajput enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. Recently, Mira Rajput shared a photo of herself from the pre-COVID period and wrote a quirky caption. Read on:

Mira Rajput’s Instagram post

Mira Rajput recently shared an old picture which she defines as the 'pre-corona age'. She wrote a caption for her latest post which reads as, 'If it’s pre-corona and pre-baby can it be considered vintage?' (sic).

Some of her fans might agree to her post, which reveals that pre-corona times seem like a distant-dream now. Moreover, she may also be indicating that her memories from her pre-baby times also seem vintage to her now. Take a look at the post below:

Fans immediately noticed Mira Rajput’s amazing picture and flooded the comments section. Apart from the fans, many Bollywood actors commented on this picture. One of the users wrote, “Simplicity at it’s best. Without tons of makeup”. While another wrote, “Beautiful you”.

A sneak peek into Mira Rajput’s Instagram

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram and shared colourful memories from her daughter Misha Kapoor’s birthday party as she seemingly went all out to throw a memorable party for her daughter. Shahid Kapoor and Mira’s firstborn Misha turned four on August 26, 2020, while their son Zain turned two on September 5, 2020. Take a look at the post below:

Besides this, the fashionista even posted a gorgeous photo of herself and shared her at-home rituals. Mira regularly massages her face. The diva shared that the technique she uses doesn’t have a name because it is bits and bobs of what she has picked from watching different videos. The star-wife also said that no matter the method, one should also remember to drain the lymph and revealed that adding face massage to her skincare routine has been a game-changer for her skin. Take a look at the post below:

(Image Credits: Mira Rajput IG)

