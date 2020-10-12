Mira Rajput Enjoys Her Evening With Some 'chai And Biscoot'; Take A Look

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput loves sharing about her life on Instagram. She often writes about things that touched her heart or shares adorable bubbly videos of her cute kids for her Instafam. You might be astonished to know that just like many of us, Mira Rajput enjoys 'chai and biscoot' during her snack time in the evening. The celeb shared a picture on social media, as she enjoyed her evening snack at home. Mira Rajput enjoyed her evening tea in beautiful cutlery. She enjoyed some hot piping milk tea with some Parle G biscuits.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Shares Goofy Clip On IG, Fans Cannot Stop Laughing

Mira Rajput's 'chai and biscoot' time

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor left for Punjab to shoot for his film Jersey after the lockdown was lifted. He also took his children along with him to spend some time with Mira Rajput's grandparents' home. Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting in Chandigarh for his film Jersey.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Inks Multiple Project Deal With Netflix Worth Rs 100 Crores

Mira Rajput, on the other hand, is living with her parents in Delhi. She shared some time with her parents and also shared pictures with her mother. Apart from starring in Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will also be apart of Shashank Khaitan's next film, alongside actor Disha Patani. Apart from starring in the film Yoddha, the actor is also ready to make his debut on Netflix next year.

Also Read: Mira Rajput Reminisces About Organising Misha's Birthday Party, Calls It 'warm & Fuzzy'

Mira Rajput's Instagram

Amid the lockdown, Mira Rajput indulged in a lot of different activities to keep herself as well as her kids, busy. Mira Rajput hosted an intimate birthday party for both her children. Although the party included only close friends, she made sure to make it worth remembering. She also enjoyed some of her time baking delicious cakes. Mira Rajput also shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram, sharing and re-living some of the best memories of her life.

Also Read: Mira Rajput Asks Fans About The Pre-corona Era, Here Is What Fans Say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.