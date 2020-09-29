Mira Rajput’s ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ Special Post Makes Way For Mouth-watering Sight

Mira Rajput recently shared a glimpse of her homemade food on her social media. The post made way for a delicious sight as Mira flaunted the dishes in a series of two posts. She also hinted that she can successfully make home-cooked food while sharing the same.

Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of her home-cooked dishes

Talking about the same, Mira took to her Instagram story to share a post wherein she can be seen showcasing a glimpse of dishes like Saag, Butter Paneer, and the 'Spiciest Dal Ever'. She also hinted that she has cooked Pudina Paratha too which could not be shown in the frame. She used the hashtag, #ICanMakeGharKaKhana to caption the same. She went on to share another post wherein she flaunted her cooked meals like Besan Barfi along with Bread and Butter Pudding which also looks equally mouth-watering. Take a look at the post shared by her of her home-cooked food.

Mira Rajput remembers her daughter's birthday celebration

Mira recently took to her Instagram and shared colorful memories of her daughter Misha's birthday party as she seemingly went all out to throw a memorable kiddie party for her. Shahid Kapoor and Mira's firstborn Misha had turned 4 on August 26 while their son Zain turned 2 on September 5.

With their birthdays only 10 days apart, she had earlier planned a combined celebration to save the hassle of organizing the kiddie party. However, the caption on her Instagram post told the whole story. She shared the adorable story of her experience of organizing a "quarantine birthday" party. She also wrote, "My kids’ birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I’d combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings."

Mira further revealed that her daughter urged that she wanted her own birthday celebration so she decided to host a separate party. Mira also wrote, "Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn’t want to share her special day. We caved and melted (sic)".

