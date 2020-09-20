Mira Rajput Reminisces About Organising Misha's Birthday Party, Calls It 'warm & Fuzzy'

Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared colorful memories of her daughter Misha's birthday party as she seemingly went all out to throw a memorable kiddie party for her. Shahid Kapoor and Mira's firstborn Misha turned 4 on August 26 while their son Zain turned 2 on September 5. With their birthdays only ten days apart, Mira had earlier planned a combined celebration to save the hassle of organizing the kiddie party. However, the caption on her Instagram post tells us the whole story.

'Quarantine birthday' party

Mira shared the adorable story of her experience of organizing a "quarantine birthday" party. She wrote, "My kids’ birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I’d combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings."



She further revealed that her daughter urged that she wanted her own birthday celebration so she decided to host a separate party. Mira wrote, "Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn’t want to share her special day.. We caved and melted (sic)".

She added, "For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy. The decorations were all made by us and the fam (the DIY ones you get online) while watching some Netflix, as well as some I saved from her first birthday. The backdrop was a hand-me-down from my niece's Peppa fiesta and cute printables brought the whole theme together... It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war (Us vs the kids: no guesses on who won) and the good old Khoi bag. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol’ party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly."

She concluded the post on a heartwarming note with the words, "It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after party mess 😜 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜"

Have a look at Misha Kapoor's birthday party arrangements:

