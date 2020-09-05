Shahid Kapoor's Son Turns 2, Mira Rajput Shares Glimpses Of The Birthday Preps

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are busy in the birthday celebrations of their son Zain, who turned two on September 5, 2020, Saturday. On Instagram, Mira shared a glimpse of some of Zain’s favourite toys, which hint at the toddler’s “obsession” with cars. Mira Rajput, who is known for her playful sense of humour when it comes to Instagram captions, added a touch of it to her birthday wishes for her son. She wrote: “The obsession is TWO real. Happy birthday, Zain.”

Apart from this, on Zain’s second birthday, she posted an Instagram story last night, which was again a glimpse of the preparations. The caption of the story read as “Midnight birthday prep". Take a look at the birthday preparations and celebrations which began for the Kapoor family.

As soon as she shared the post, many of her fans started posting cute and adorable wishes for Zain. One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday Zain. May all wishes get fulfilled, and all your dreams may come true. You get all the happiness in your life". Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday to li’l Zainu" along with cake, heart, and gift emojis. Check out the love that fans showered on Zain Kapoor-

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had even celebrated daughter Misha Kapoor’s fourth birthday last month. The birthday celebration of Misha was also a low key affair like Zain. Moreover, the festivities in the Kapoor’s household won’t end for a few days, as Mira will also be turning a year older on September 7.

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7 in the year 2015. On August 26, 2016, the two became parents to elder daughter Misha. Later, on September 5, 2018, the two again became parents to a baby boy, Zain Kapoor.

On the work front

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the much-anticipated movie titled Jersey. The film is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name, which was helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version gained an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. The Hindi remake will see the father-son duo of Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor sharing screen space together. Moreover, the shooting of the movie has currently been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

