'Mirzapur' Actor Vikrant Massey Celebrates Birthday With Mom, Fiancée & Some 'pavbhaji'

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey, on Friday, turned 33-year-old. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, he is all set to spend his big day with his mother and fiancée Sheetal Thakur. The actor has found the silver lining long back and is happy with the time he is spending with himself. Read on to know more about what the actor has to say:

Vikrant Massey to celebrate birthday with mother and fiancee

Talking to a leading news daily, Vikrant Massey, who played the role of Bablu Pandit in the crime thriller Amazon Prime show Mirzapur, said that he is happy with the quality time he is spending with himself and his family. Talking further he said that he is not constantly checking the clock to see how much time he has left with. He is reading scripts and books at leisure, writing and maintaining a journal and is also doing the household chores.

Talking about his birthday, the Chhapaak actor said that he has been spending his birthday on the sets of his shows since last six years. He has been spending a lot of time away from his house and city, as most of his films have been shot outdoors. He stated that he will be cooking pav bhaji and has gotten all the ingredients, Massey also considered making some kheer as well. He then went on to say that his mother and would-be-wife will probably end up doing all the cooking work.

The Broken But Beautiful actor then went on to talk about cinema and its role in society. He stated that Cinema has always been an instrument of change in society and that it is a universal thing. He talked about the western world and stated that even they have seen how cinema has shaped their lives and has led to revolutions. He stated that cinema has the power to change the world.

