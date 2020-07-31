Mohammad Rafi's Death Anniversary: Melodious Tracks Of The Singer Apt For Different Moods

The legendary Mohammed Rafi had passed away on July 31, 1980, due to a heart attack leaving a huge void in the music industry. He is touted as one of the most influential singers in the history of Indian music. He is often remembered for his versatility and wide range of songs that have gone on to be chartbusters.

In the year 1967, the legendary singer was honoured with the Padma Shri Award by the Government of India. Rafi is one of the few singers who have recorded songs in various regional languages as well. On the occasion of his 40th death anniversary today, here are some of the chartbuster tracks of the singer which are apt for your different mood.

Also Read: Mohammed Rafi: A List Of Best Songs By The Legendary Indian Singer

Din Dhal Jaye- Melancholy

This soulful number crooned by Rafi is all about missing your beloved and feeling the pangs of separation. The song was picturized on Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman from the film Guide. The song was composed by RD Burman and the lyrics were penned by Shailendra.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movie Songs Sung By The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi

Deewana Hua Badal- romantic

This evergreen romantic song was crooned by Rafi and was picturized on the infectious chemistry of Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore from the film Kashmir Ki Kali. Asha Bhosle also lent her voice for this hit track along with Rafi. The music was composed by OP Nayyar while the lyrics were penned by SH Bihari.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Music Director Madan Mohan On 45th Death Anniversary

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein - Flirty

This song is all about heaping words of praises on your beloved. This hit track from the film Do Raste was picturized on Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The music was composed by the duo Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Chahe Koi Mujhe- Fun

This fun and the vivacious track are all about having a delightful time without giving a care of the world. It was picturized on the energetic antics of Shammi Kapoor from the film Junglee. It was Rafi's voice which makes this track even more endearing. The singer had crooned the song along with Shankar Jaikishan

Hui Shaam- Ghazal

This soul-stirring Ghazal track from the film Mere Dost Mere Humdum remains one of the most adored tracks of all times. It was picturized on Dharmendra. The song was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and the lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Badan Pe Sitare- Dance

This song remains one of the most iconic dance numbers of all time. The song was picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Vyjanthimala's infectious dance movies. This track from the movie Prince was composed by Shankar Jaikishan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.