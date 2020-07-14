Lata Mangeshkar remembers music director Madan Mohan on 45th death anniversary

Old Bollywood classics were considered incomplete without the beautiful touch given by the most melodious and skilled music directors of the Hindi film industry, Madan Mohan. The music director is fondly remembered for the immortal ghazals that he composed for Hindi films with singers like Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle. On his 45th death anniversary on July 14, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a post on Twitter. Lata Mangeshkar recalled some pleasant memories with Madan and also mentioned that she had family terms with him.

Lata Mangeshkar remembers Madan Mohan on death anniversary

Lata paid her heartfelt tribute through a song sung by her titled Rahen Na Rahen Hum and praised the songs directed by Madan. The singer wrote that the songs directed by Madan were soulful and were like medicine for some. The singer offered prayers to the director and wrote that he even though he is not present today, his music ill survive for years. The Gori Hai Kalaiyan singer shared another post in the memory of Madan Ji and wrote that there are people who leave for heavenly abode early, but their memories are here to stay forever. Similarly, Lata Mangeshkar wrote that she is in touch with Madan’s children and family and treats them like her own.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Prays For Bachchan Family’s Health Says, 'ishwar Se Prathana Karti Hun'

Read: 'Kuchh Na Kaho' Was Originally Sung By Kavita Krishnamurti Before Lata Mangeshkar

Namaskar. Aaj mahan sangitkar Roshan ji ki jayanti hai. Inka sangeet bahut asardaar aur madhur hota tha. Hamare aur inke pariwarik sambandh the.Main unki yaad ko naman karti hun. Roshan ji ke sangeet mein gaaya mera ek pasandida geet aap sabke liye. https://t.co/WUqxkEVH5N — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 14, 2020

Kuch log duniya se jadli chale jaate hain magar apno’n ke pass hamesha rehte hain. Isi tarah Madan bhaiyya unke baccho’n ke sath aur mere saath hamesha rehte hain,hamesha yaad aate hain.Aaj unki punyatithi par main unko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/Oc8jrTBipl — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 14, 2020

Sometime back, the singer praised singer Samadipta Mukherjee by sharing her video on Twitter. Overwhelmed with all the love, Samadipta Mukherjee shared how she felt after she received an appreciation from the legendary singer. In an interview with a leading daily, Samadipta Mukherjee said that she cannot express how happy and fulfilled she felt after the news broke. She continued that she still can’t believe that this has actually happened. Samadipta Mukherjee mentioned that she didn’t know that Lata Mangeskar posted her video until she started getting calls from friends and relatives. Samadipta said that it took a while for her to realise that she was praised by such a legendary singer. She said that everybody looks up to Lataji and nurture this secret wish of performing in front of her one day and seek her blessings. She added that she has heard her singing and it's enough for her.

Read: Samadipta Mukherjee Shares How She Felt After Lata Mangeshkar Praised Her For Her Skills

Read: Kolkata Girl Recreates Mozart's 40th Symphony; Lata Mangeshkar & Anupam Kher Heap Praise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.