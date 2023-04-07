Raveena Tandon Replies To 'proud Daughter' Rasha Thadani's Praise For Padma Shri Honour

Raveena Tandon was honoured with the fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She received the award for her contribution to the field of arts. For the ceremony in New Delhi, the actress was accompanied by her children and husband Anil Thadani. Upon her return, her daughter Rasha Thadani penned down a sweet note for her mother.



Rasha shared the note along with two photos of the duo after the ceremony. Raveena can be seen holding the award in her hand. In the caption, she wrote, “The Padma Shri award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Raveena Tandon replies to Rasha’s note

After Rasha posted the note along with their pictures, Raveena Tandon commented on the post expressing how she made her day. She wrote, “Thank you my baby! You made my day ! Nothing more rewarding than when I looked at your faces, papa, you and Ranbir, beaming with pride , when I walked back to my seat! Nothing better than seeing the joy and receiving the congratulations from all my friends ,well wishers and loved ones ! It makes this moment all worth it!.”



Raveena Tandon Honoured with Padma Shri

Raveena Tandon was awarded the civilian honour, Padma Shri owing to her contribution to cinema. She has starred in more than 60 movies in a career spanning over 25 years. She was last seen in the movie KGF: Chapter 2 and will feature next in the movie Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthan.