Mother's Day: Big B Posts Video For 'most Beautiful' Mom & Backs Govt's Aarogya Setu App

Social media was filled with happiness and love on Sunday as the world celebrated Mother’s Day. From heartwarming throwback pictures to sweet messages, netizens had their own ways to commemorate the occasion. Even celebrities from the film industry were not behind in expressing their affection for their moms.

One of them was Amitabh Bachchan who shared an amazing throwback music video from last Mother’s Day in honour of mothers. In the video that has been crooned by Big B himself, black-and-white pictures of numerous mothers and their children are shown, and the video ends with a young Amitabh Bachchan posing with his mother Teji Bachchan. The words ‘Tum aaj bhi mere paas ho… Maa Happy Mother’s Day’ flash at the end.

Sharing the video, the 77 year-old wrote that every day was Mother’s Day and added that his ‘Amma ji’ was the ‘most beautiful mother in the world.’ The National Award-winner’s mother had passed in 2007.

Here’s the video

T 3527 - Every day is Mother’s Day..to the most beautiful Mother in the World .. my Amma ji pic.twitter.com/zAV3RE6SX6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2020

Amid the current battle against COVID-19, Bachchan had another message for Mother’s Day. In a video message, the Pink star drew parallels between sharing health difficulties with the mother and government’s Aarogya Setu app to find a solution to coronavirus.

The veteran is heard saying, “Let’s become kids again. We have to learn from children and childhood. Do you remember when we’d get fever or body pain, we’d go crying to mother and she’d give some home medicines like kaada or turmeric, and that would give us relief, or she'd take us to the doctor if it didn’t subside and within few days, we’d be able to play once again."

"We need to do the same for the battle against corona. We have to share difficulties with others, find a cure and get treated, play once again and win. That will benefit everyone," he continued.

Bachchan concluded, "A disease is not a stain, the family wants to do it for your good. We have to fight corona, not be scared of it.

T 3527 - Remember when you were unwell, and she nursed you back to health? This #MothersDay, let’s go back to those old days, and share our troubles with our loved ones. Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hain! #IndiaFightsCorona #SetuMeraBodyguard @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/QYMAoWpZMe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2020

The government’s Aarogya Setu that works on a location-bluetooth system helps one to figure out if one has come in contact with a person who might be infected. The app has become one of the most downloaded apps in recent days, with some official departments making it mandatory for one to install it. Apart from alerts for one’s own health, the app features precuations and other relevant information on COVID.

Amitabh Bachchan has also lent his support to numerous other informational initiatives related to COVID-19. He also provided help to the needy in Mumbai by arranging food packets. Another contribution he made was for the daily wage workers of the Telugu industry, an initiative led by Chiranjeevi.

