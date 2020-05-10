Sachin Tendulkar's Precious Baby Photo In Mother's Day Wish Is Winning Hearts Online

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar extended Mother's Day wishes with a special & heartwarming tribute to his mother. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself as a baby in his mother's hands. The Master Blaster gave an expanded version of the word AAI - 'Always amazing and irreplaceable', expressing gratitude to this mother for everything that he has become.

Sachin Tendulkar's Mother's Day post wins hearts

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.

Thank you for everything you have done for me. 🙏



Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Sehwag's Mother's Day wishes

My mother means the world to me', said former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as he was struck by nostalgia while extending Mother's day wishes to his 'world' on Sunday. The explosive batsman shared a heartwarming Mother's Day message on social media via a video. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' fondly recalled precious moments with his mother from his childhood and urged everyone to take a pledge on Mother's Day to take good care of their mothers.

Narrating an incident during the 2003 World Cup, Virender Sehwag revealed that there was an advertisement that aired on television which said the Indian opener would hit a boundary as he hears his mother's voice on the phone and said that such was the power of (his) mother(s).

A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi.

Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

