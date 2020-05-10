Last Updated:

Mother's Day: Laxman, Mayank, Rahane Lead As Cricketers Extend Wishes To Super Moms

Team India's cricketers paid tribute to the most special women in their life as they extended Mother's Day greetings & gratitude on Sunday

Mother's Day

Team India's cricketers paid tribute to the most special women in their life as they extended Mother's Day greetings & gratitude on Sunday. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman called the mother's love as the purest form of love that one could ever find and thanked his mother for being the 'rock' in his life. Mayank Agarwal took to Twitter to share a childhood picture with his mother and expressed gratitude to his mother for becoming whatever he has today. Ajinkya Rahane extended Mother's Day wishes to the two most important women in his life - his mother and his wife. 

Cricketers express gratitude to super moms

Sachin's wishes on Mother's Day

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar extended Mother's Day wishes with a special & heartwarming tribute to his mother. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself as a baby in his mother's hands. The Master Blaster gave an expanded version of the word AAI - 'Always amazing and irreplaceable', expressing gratitude to this mother for everything that he has become. 

