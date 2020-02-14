'Exceptional Leader': HM Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj On Her Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid his tribute to late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the day of her birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister called her an 'exceptional leader' and stated that the late EAM has never compromised on her ideals.

Tributes to an exceptional leader Sushma Swaraj ji on her jayanti.



A disciplined karyakarta, a fierce orator and an outstanding parliamentarian who never compromised on her ideals.



She will always be remembered for her kind nature & helping the distressed in their trying times. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

MEA Renames Key Outposts

The Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service. While the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra has been renamed as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the Foreign Service Institute will be known as the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar said that this move of the government was a "fitting tribute" to Sushma Swaraj.

Glad to announce that the Government has decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.



A fitting tribute to a great public figure who continues to inspire us. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

Read: Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil to continue as State BJP chief, Nadda clears appointment

We all fondly remember Smt Sushma Swaraj, who would have turned 68 tomorrow. The #MEA family misses her in particular. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

Read: BIG: Merger of JVM with BJP on February 17; Amit Shah & JP Nadda to be present

About Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, who was a senior BJP leader, has served as the Minister of External Affairs of India in the first Narendra Modi-led NDA government from 2014 to 2019. Prior to this, Swaraj was elected as the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana. Further, she has also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a short period of time.

Swaraj had decided not to contest the 2019 elections due to her deteriorating health. She passed away on August 6 last year after having suffered a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

Read: Late Sushma Swaraj gets fond tribute before birth anniversary; MEA renames key outposts

Read: CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to HM Amit Shah over vanishing of Assam NRC list