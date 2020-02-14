Swaraj Kaushal, Bansuri Remember 'joy Of Our Lives' Sushma Swaraj On Her Birth Anniversary

Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late Sushma Swaraj, has remembered the former External Affairs Minister on her birth anniversary - the first since she passed away last year. Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture of Sushma Swaraj with a birthday cake. He added a message from their daughter which read that she was "the joy of our lives."

Remembering Sushma Swaraj

The Prime Minister also paid his tributes. PM Modi took to Twitter and called her an 'exceptional colleague' and an 'outstanding Minister'. He further stated that the late former EAM had "great dreams for our nation."

Remembering Sushma Ji.



She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister. pic.twitter.com/IeEJlNRAQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

The Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after Sushma Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora, and the ethos of public service.

While the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra has been renamed as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the Foreign Service Institute will be known as the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar said that this move of the government was a fitting tribute to the great public figure who has always been an inspiration.

"In a solemn tribute to the invaluable contribution of former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service, it has been decided to rename the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute also in New Delhi, as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service," an External Affairs Ministry release said on Thursday. "The announcement is being made on the eve of her birth anniversary falling on 14th February in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former External Affairs Minister," the release added.

