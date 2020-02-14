PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj, Says 'She Had Great Dreams For Our Nation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tribute to late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the day of her birth anniversary. Remembering her, PM Modi took to Twitter and called her an 'exceptional colleague' and an 'outstanding Minister'. He further stated that the late former MEA had "great dreams for our nation."

Remembering Sushma Ji.



She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister. pic.twitter.com/IeEJlNRAQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

Amit Shah pays tribute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took to Twitter and paid his tribute to late Sushma Swaraj.

Tributes to an exceptional leader Sushma Swaraj ji on her jayanti.



A disciplined karyakarta, a fierce orator and an outstanding parliamentarian who never compromised on her ideals.



She will always be remembered for her kind nature & helping the distressed in their trying times. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

MEA Renames Key Outposts

The Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service. While the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra has been renamed as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the Foreign Service Institute will be known as the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

About Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, who was a senior BJP leader, has served as the Minister of External Affairs of India in the first Narendra Modi-led NDA government from 2014 to 2019. Prior to this, Swaraj was elected as the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana. Further, she has also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a short period of time.

Swaraj had decided not to contest the 2019 elections due to her deteriorating health. She passed away on August 6 last year after having suffered a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

