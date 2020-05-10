Mother's Day: While Priyanka Chopra Misses The Hugs, Kareena Kapoor Spends Day With Taimur

On Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their social media handles to share a heartfelt message on this special day. While Priyanka wished her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Taimur.

Priyanka in her video says, "To whoever raised you, loved you, taught you right and wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after a heartbreak, sat in the front row of your school play, today is for them. Mother’s Day is a lot more touching this year than before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close."

She adds, "Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's post with Taimur Ali Khan was all things goofy. How does her day go by with little Tim? The picture sums it up, she says. “Gorgeous people,” Sonam Kapoor wrote in the comments section. In another comment, she wrote, “Miss you and @therealkarismakapoor."

