Taapsee Pannu Questions Sujoy Ghosh For His Mother's Day Tweet, 'Badla' Director Responds

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and her Badla director Sujoy Ghosh's fun banter on Twitter is one of the most adorable things you will read today on the occasion of Mother's Day. Taapsee got riled up seeing that she was not included in Sujoy Ghosh's Mother's Day tweet where he commemorated the lead actors who have played a mother's role in his past films. Sujoy posted a collage of 2 photos of Vidya Balan from his films Kahaani and Kahaani 2 and one of Amrita Singh from Badla.

Read | Taapsee Pannu shares throwback picture with her 'Puchi' striking 'favourite pose'

Taapsee Pannu, who shares a great friendship with Sujoy Ghosh, instantly hit back with a reply to the latter's tweet by asking him 'Where is my photo?' as she reminded him that she played a mother in Badla too. What followed next was an adorable fight between them where Ghosh kept poking fun at the Thappad actor.

Have a look:

your mother is the closest you'll ever get to god. pic.twitter.com/AfYF2zXf2K — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 10, 2020

Listen ! Where is my photo ? I was also a mother !!!!! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 10, 2020

😂😂photo getting developed.... — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 10, 2020

Very cheap I must say! Ek toh I agreed to play a mother n then u don’t even put up my picture. Now u wait till u finish the next script n dare u make a mother again ! 😑 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 10, 2020

warna thappad? 😂 — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 10, 2020

Read | Taapsee Pannu glad about parents living away from Delhi's hotspots amid pandemic

Taapsee gave a memorable performance along with Amitabh Bachchan in the mystery thriller film Badla which also featured Amrita Singh in a pivotal role. The actor also won an award for her role in the film and praised the director Sujoy Ghosh for the opportunity to work in the film.

Read | Taapsee Pannu shares old photo of the time when she bought a new apartment

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sujoy Ghosh will team up with Delhi 6 actor Sonam Kapoor for his next film titled Blind which is based on a Korean thriller. Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj.

Read | Taapsee Pannu mulls over role of school & teachers, hails them as 'karigars' who mould us

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.