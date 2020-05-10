Riddhima Kapoor Has 'love & Only Love' For Mom Neetu Kapoor On Mother's Day; See Pic

Bollywood screen icon Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram on the occasion of mother's day and expressed her love and adoration for her mother, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor. She shared updates through Instagram stories with pictures of Neetu Kapoor that she has captioned 'My Mom- my everything'. In one of the updates, she also wished her aunt Rima Jain and her cousin Nitasha Nanda.

Riddhima also shared a post with a beautiful selfie along with her mother Neetu Kapoor and captioned it, "❤️ Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai two days after the death of her father Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to cancer on April 30 at a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, she had attended the funeral on video call as travelling to Mumbai was not feasible owing to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. Earlier last week, Riddhima had shared another Instagram story with a photo of herself with her mom and brother Ranbir Kapoor and captioned it "Got your back Ma" by tagging herself and Ranbir as her 'pillars'.

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

On April 30, Rishi Kapoor had passed away in HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and was undergoing treatment for it. When Rishi Kapoor passed away, the family sent out a statement. It read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way." [sic]

