Nysa Devgn Enjoys Camel Ride, Dinner In Desert During Jaisalmer Trip

Nysa Devgan joined Orry and friends on a trip to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In his recent post, Orry, Nysa and gang seemed to be making the most of their trip to the Thar desert. The pictures had the group of friends enjoying their time as they went on a camel ride and had dinner under the night sky.

Nysa and Orry make most of their desert trip

Nysa and Orry hopped on a camel's back for a ride in the desert. During the night time, they also dined under the night sky in the desert and posed inside their royal hotel. Orry shared that they are currently vacationing in Jaisalmer and spending time at the Suryagarh Palace, where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February, earlier this year.



Nysa poses with Orry

Orry, an alias for Orhan Awatramani, has become a familiar face for the netizens owing to his constant updates with celebrities and Bollywood A-listers. While Nysa usually keeps her life away from the public eye, socialite Orry gave a sneak peek into their latest trip. In his latest Instagram post, he shared pictures with Nysa with the caption, “Putting my mind @ ease. Prttyyy plzzzz. @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer.”

In the picture, Nysa could be seen in a floral white wrap dress which she paired with pink footwear and matching earrings. The photos also give a glimpse of their luxurious stay. Orry also shared photos of the food they enjoyed at the palace, their welcome and a short clip of him dancing to a folk song.

About Nysa Devgn

Nysa is the elder daughter of the actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The 19-year-old is currently completing her graduation in Switzerland. She finished her schooling at Singapore's Glion Institute.

Nysa Devgn at NMACC

Recently, Nysa attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala with her mother, Kajol. The mother-daughter duo attended the event twinning in ivory outfits. Nysa donned an ivory gown with a cape and accessorised it with headgear. Kajol shared pictures from the event on her Instagram and captioned the post, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.”



