Nysa Devgn Schools Paparazzi, Tells Them How To Pronounce Her Name | Watch

Nysa Devgn was out and about in Mumbai recently with her close friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry when she corrected the paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name. The shutterbugs surrounded Nysa and asked her to pose for photographs, while pronouncing her name wrong. As Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter got into her car, she turned around and told the paparazzi the correct way to pronounce her name.

The video of Nysa correcting the paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name has been going viral on social media. Nysa is a paparazzi favourite and her photographs are loved by the netizens. In fact, some deem her as a gen Z trendsetter, considering how she styles and carries herself. The video of Nysa schooling the paparazzi is a charming one and Nysa did it with a smile on her face. During the outing, she wore a grey T-shirt and loose denim, showing off her toned midriff. She was accompanied by Orry, who wore an oversized printed T-shirt and denim with sneakers.

Nysa Devgn and Orry party with friends

While the video of Nysa getting into a funny encounter with the paparazzi has been going viral, earlier in the evening, she partied with Orry, Deeya Shroff, Shivalika Tandon, Tarini Manchanda, Mouni Roy and others. Orry shared some images from his night out with Nysa and others on social media. It seemed like the group of friends had a good time and enjoyed each other's company.

Earlier, Nysa was in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan with Orry and a group of other friends. They spent time dining under the night sky and even hopped on a camel for a ride. The pictures of Nysa's Jaisalmer trip had gone viral on social media.

Nysa is the elder daughter of the actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The 19-year-old is currently completing her graduation in Switzerland. She finished her schooling at Singapore's Glion Institute.