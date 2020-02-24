Mouni Roy Looks Like A Dream In These Latest Pictures From Her Maldives Vacay; See

Mouni Roy has been sharing some lovely pictures from her vacation. With every picture, the Gold actor has been giving her fans some serious vacation and wanderlust goals. Recently, Mouni Roy took a much-needed break from her work and jetted off to the Maldives for a luxurious vacation.

She also took to social media to share some pictures and videos from her recent getaway. Mouni has opted for an off-shoulder floral printed attire. She is looking beautiful in the white dainty outfit which is complimented with red floral prints. Check out the pictures.

Mouni can be seen sporting a sultry gaze in the picture

In one of the pictures, she is seen sporting an intense gaze. While in the other picture, Mouni can be seen striking a candid pose while also enjoying her book and a cup of coffee. The third picture too has the Naagin actor slaying with her sultry gaze.

Along with her outfit, her wavy mane is also raising the temperature. The Made in China actor seems to be making the most of her vacation. What is also unmissable is that the actor is currently hooked on to the book Eleanor Oliphant.

Recently, Mouni Roy shared a surprising post, much to the happiness of her fans where she revealed that she has made her singing debut. Mouni has crooned the song, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein with Nakash Aziz for Amazon Prime Music's Carvaan Lounge.

She will be seen in the film Brahmastra

On the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra alongside actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who will also be sharing screen space for the first time in the movie. It has already garnered love from the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film which is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram

