Mouni Roy Makes Her Singing Debut With 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein'

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy began her career playing the role of Krishna Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor's television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then she has come a long way. Now, it seems that apart for acting, Mouni Roy has a keen interest in the field of music too.

Taking to Twitter, Mouni Roy shared a surprising post where she revealed that she has made her singing debut. Mouni sang the Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein with Nakash Aziz for Amazon Prime Music's Carvaan Lounge. After looking at the announcements, fans filled her comment section with congratulatory messages and appreciation.

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s Post here:

Here’s how fans reacted:

“Ooi Maa” You have such a melodious voice Mon.

And, how beautiful you look in the video !! 💖😍🙌🏻 — Anchali (@Anchali_Arni) February 5, 2020

Voice as sweet as ur heart and soul @Roymouni

Best wishes n loads of luv for ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’

M sure its gonna rock the playlists on the deck ! — dr_mahavier (@itsmahavier) February 5, 2020

Wow That was so awesome @Roymouni 😍😍😍😍😍😍💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💕💕💕💕💕💕🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌👌👌👌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟😘😘😘😘😘😘 — Aditya Khandelwal (@AdityaK19510240) February 5, 2020

Damn! It was so amazing. You so freakin' talented ❤😭 — Fra-Di-Avlo (@ifradiavlo) February 5, 2020

Wow waiting to see your singing talent — Aaniya Khan (@Aniya50350158) February 5, 2020

What is next in store for Mouni Roy?

Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji directed Brahmastra alongside actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who will share screen space for the first time in the movie. Brahmastra has already garnered love from the fans who are desperately waiting to watch the movie. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in prominent roles in the movie which is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.

