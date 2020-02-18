Aamna Sharif And Mouni Roy's THESE Pictures Are Giving BFF Goals

It is no wonder that Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy are BFFs of the Indian television industry. Ever since Aamna debuted on Instagram, the duo often share their pictures on social media. Be it the occasion of Diwali or a party with friends, Aamna and Mouni are always seen together. Check out the moments when Aamna and Mouni set major BFFs goals.

Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy Instagram moments

In the photo shared, Mouni and Aamna are seen sharing a car ride. Aamna painted a pretty picture in a pink lacey dress while Mouni looked uber chic in the classic combination of white and black. The two divas sat together hand in hand and their smiles said it all. Later, Mouni also shared some beautiful snaps with her BFF.

Diwali celebration of Aamna and Mouni

Aamna, along with her bestie Mouni Roy and her husband Amit Kapoor, celebrated Diwali. Aamna looked gorgeous in a blue lehenga and Mouni stunned in a green lehenga. Aamna posted several pictures on her Instagram with her 'girl' and her 'man'.

Some other snaps of the BFFs to check out

On the work front, while Aamna has stayed away from the big screen for quite some time now, Mouni has joined the world of films. The actor starred in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold first and post that, her line-up of films included KGF: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. She will also star in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in lead roles.

