Mouni Roy Shares Sizzling Monokini Images From Her Maldives Vacation

Mouni Roy has been giving the viewers a set of images from her Instagram account that shows her wanderlust goals. Mouni Roy has been away from the work from and has jetted off to the Maldives for an exotic vacation. Since yesterday the actress has been uploading a set of pictures from her Maldives vacation through her Instagram account. She recently took to the social media app to share pictures of her enjoying a sumptuous floating breakfast. Here are the photos shared by the Made In China star, Mouni Roy.

About Mouni Roy

On the professional end, Mouni Roy was seen playing a prominent role in Rajkummar Rao's Made In China. She managed to slip into the film industry by portraying a role in Akshay Kumar's Gold. It has been a great transition for the television star to step in Bollywood after Rajkumar Rao’s Made In China. Roy was playing the role of Rukmini Mehta, a woman who finds out that her husband is secretly peddling sex medicines smuggled from China. In the film, she confronts Rajkummar for his illegal venture and tries to convince him to lead an honest life. Made In China was Mouni Roy’s fourth Bollywood film and she certainly won over the hearts of the audience. A number of people were pleased to see Mouni take up the romantic role alongside Rajkummar and have shared their views on the star.

