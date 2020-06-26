Mouni Roy Remembers Old Days With Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita, Shares Unseen Pic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise sent shockwaves in Bollywood as many artists mourned the actor’s loss on social media platforms. Recently, actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share a series of unseen pictures, which features the actor posing with Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Take a look at the pictures:

With the picture shared, Mouni Roy wrote: "Remember When...?". As seen in the pictures shared, Mouni, Jia and Sushant can be seen embracing each other. This comes after Mouni Roy emphasised on the importance of ‘reaching out and being kind’ on social media post Rajput's demise. The actor urged fans to be of help to the ones in need of it. Adding to the same, Mouni mentioned that unfortunately, we are becoming a sad generation, who look only happy in pictures. Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise, Mouni Roy offered her condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput on Twitter. The actor wrote: “Shocked beyond belief. RIP Sushant”.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

What's next for Mouni?

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role.

The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. Mouni was last seen in Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. Helmed by Mikhil Musale, Made In China narrates the story of a failed Gujarati Businessman, who jumps into the unknown world of China to get once in a lifetime business idea, which changes his life.

