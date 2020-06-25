When Sushant Singh Rajput Reacted To Being 'replaced' In 'Befikre' After 'Half Girlfriend'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. The actor committed suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. After his untimely demise, a lot is being said about nepotism and groupism in Bollywood. The news of him being replaced in several movies is also doing the rounds on the internet. However, in an old interview to a leading daily, Sushant Singh Rajput had talked about being replaced by Ranveer Singh in the movie Befikre. Here is what the late actor had to say about it.

Sushant Singh Rajput on being replaced by Ranveer Singh in Befikre

During the interview, Sushant Singh Rajput had talked about his alleged rivalry with Ranveer Singh and the movie Befikre. Talking about Befikre, Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared that he was never offered the movie. He had also mentioned that he would not have done the film even if he was offered the role. Talking about it, he had said that if the same production house is offering him a film like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, he would do it because he knows that the director Dibakar Banerjee has a different interpretation of the classic. He had also talked about Shekhar Kapur’s Paani and mentioned that he would do it as it raises an important issue.

Sushant Singh Rajput on the movie Befikre

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapor starrer Befikre could not gather a lot of appreciation at the box office. The movie also received average reviews from the critics. Talking about the movie, Sushant had said that if Befikre was representing the new age youth of India and romance as it was claiming, it would have been great irrespective of the box office collection. But unfortunately, the movie did not do that and that is why he would not be interested in doing Befikre. Sushant Singh Rajput had further said that he is not suggesting that films should only reflect reality, but it is important to know and then claim what has been made.

During the interview, Sushant Singh Rajput had also addressed the reports of his alleged rivalry with Ranveer Singh. He said that probably it is because they are about the same age and also because he opted out of the old management of a big production house whereas Ranveer Singh decided otherwise. He mentioned that it could be the reason why some comparisons are made.

