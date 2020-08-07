Mouni Roy Brings Out The Potterhead In Her As She Tries To Get Through 'Platform 9 3/4'

Actor Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures where she is trying to recreate a major Harry Potter moment. In the picture, she can be seen posing next to the platform 9 ¾ model at King’s Cross station in the United Kingdom. The picture has been receiving a lot of love as Potterheads are impressed with the clicks which show her excitement over being there.

Mouni Roy’s Harry Potter moment

Actor Mouni Roy recently posted a bunch of pictures from the King’s Circle station in the United Kingdom. In the picture posted, she could be seen holding the trolley which has the tag, ‘Platform 9 3/4’. The platform name and the trolley refer to the magical platform in the Harry Potter series, which gives the protagonist access into the wizarding world.

In the picture posted, Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a white sleeveless jumper with a bright red backpack. She can be seen pairing the look with stunning Kolhapuri style slippers which add colour to her attire. In the pictures, the actor is also seen swinging her hair in the air as she pretends to run into the platform.

In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy has expressed her delight over being on the spot after a long time. She has bid farewell to her fans in French with the words, “Au revoir Adios”. She has also indicated through the hashtags that she has always been a Potterhead and has mentioned that she will see every one of the other side. Have a look at the post from Mouni Roy’s Instagram handle here.

Mouni Roy had recently posted on her Instagram story a fun banter that she was having with her friend Katherine. In the video posted, Katherine can be seen making fun of Mouni Roy for using a blanket while lying on the grass on a sunny day. She can be seen laughing at the gesture while Mouni Roy tries hard to hide her face. The actor posted the video on her story and also wrote that she likes to be cosy when she is reading. Mouni Roy also wrote that she will be taking her revenge sooner or later.

Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram

