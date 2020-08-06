Samir Sharma's Death: Mouni Roy, Kritika Kamra, Karanvir Bohra & Others Mourn His Loss

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma died by suicide and passed away at age 44. The actor was found hanging at his Malad residence on Wednesday. As per recent developments, his body was reportedly discovered by his society’s watchman who noticed the body during his night shift and alerted the police immediately. He was found hanging from the ceiling in his kitchen.

Police officials are investigating the matter, however, no suicide note has been recovered from the apartment. Looking at the condition of his body, the police reportedly believe that he has been dead for a few days. The body of the actor has been sent for autopsy. Details regarding his death are yet uncertain. As soon as the news broke out, many of his co-actors have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

Celebs mourn for Samir Sharma

Actor Mouni Roy paid condolences to the family of Samir Sharma and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra was deeply affected and saddened by his death. He expressed his rage questioning what is happening to everyone. He specifically emphasized on the word “why” calling him his brother.

Rest in peace ðŸ™ Sameer Sharma. Condolences to the family.. — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) August 6, 2020

What is happening to people, why why why are they doing this .... Rest in peace brother ðŸ™ https://t.co/LUmnUy0HWE — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Samir Sharma's Demise: Sneha Wagh 'deeply Shocked' At Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor's Death

Kritika Kamra, Gautam Rode, Esha Gupta were few among others who said that they are deeply saddened and shocked. Esha also added that her heart goes out for Samir’s family. Take a look at the tweets here:

I hope they let you rest in peace Sameer Sharma. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 6, 2020

My heart goes out to the family of #SameerSharma, RIP, hope you get peaceðŸ™ðŸ½ saddened and shockedðŸ’” — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 6, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Cast: Samir Sharma, Smriti Irani's Character Details

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his co-actor. Samir and Sidharth shared screen space in the movie Ittefaq. He expressed that he was devastated upon hearing the tragic news. Sidharth shared a montage of their movie and wrote that his tragic death is “really sad and unfortunate”. Even Varun Dhawan was seen paying tribute to the late actor.

ALSO READ| Samir Sharma Found Hanging At His Residence, Co-star Sidharth Malhotra Mourns Loss

Samir Sharma hails from Delhi and has acted in several hit movies and television shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Hasee Toh Phasi, Ittefaq and more. Samir Sharma's last social media post was on Twitter where he put forward questions revolving about the universe to Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Janna Levin. The posts are dated May 13, 2020. Take a look at the tweets here:

@neiltyson 1/2 Hi, just wondering, Is it possible that the universe is expanding faster than the speed of light beyond the visible universe and is actually going back in time to the big bang and then expanding back again and thus creating infinite such space time loops.. — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

2/2..with infinite big bangs and infinite universes with our universe being one of the infinite universes present right here along with the others?... speaking crudely... — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

ALSO READ| Samir Sharma's Death: Mugdha Godse, Mohit Raina And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.