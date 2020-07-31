Mouni Roy Looks Delightful In A Pink Chic Dress At A Patisserie In London

Actor Mouni Roy recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from a stunning bakery shop in London. In the pictures posted, she could be seen posing for the camera while waiting for her order at a pastry and bakery shop. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from the audience as they find the pictures gorgeous and endearing.

Mouni Roy’s stunning pictures

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently posted a bunch of pictures of herself on her official Instagram handle. The actor has currently been staying in London where she is shooting for an upcoming film. She recently posted a few pictures where she could be seen wearing a pink short dress along with a sling bag. In the first few pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen sitting on a wooden bench with her legs crossed as she smiles and poses gracefully for the camera. She could be seen waiting for her order while enjoying the London breeze and sunlight. In the last picture, Mouni Roy can also be seen next to the pastry counter as she awaits her order.

In the caption for the post, actor Mouni Roy has wished her followers a good morning with a meaningful thought. The thought speaks about having a great day with a smile across the face and also suggests to simply smile even if the day isn’t the best one. Have a look at Mouni Roy’s pictures from Instagram here.

Previously, Mouni had posted a bunch of pictures while dressed in a black polka dot evening dress. In the pictures posted, she could be seen sitting on a wooden table while posing for the camera. She could be seen wearing a black polka dot dress which was sleeveless and had a thigh-high slit. She could also be seen with a half bun which complemented her look.

In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy could be seen asking her follower to bloom and grow. She also added a few flower emoticons to convey the message right. Have a look at the pictures on Mouni Roy’s Instagram here.

