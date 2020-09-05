Mouni Roy A ‘deadly Spy’ Uma In Intriguing 'London Confidential' Look

Mouni Roy recently took to her social media to unveil her look from her upcoming movie London Confidential that will be released on an OTT platform, Zee 5. The actor plays the role of Uma who is a spy. The film is helmed by Kanwal Sethi and is presumably set up against the backdrop of a Chinese conspiracy.

Mouni Roy reveals her look from London Confidential

Talking about the Made In China actor's look, Mouni can be seen donning a red attire complementing it with sleek hair. Her bold makeup and sharp features add up to the look. One can see the silhouette of the London Bridge and the London Eye too in the intriguing poster too. Mouni also shares a hint about her character Uma being a 'spy deadlier than a Chinese conspiracy' in the caption.

She revealed that the movie will be streaming on the OTT platform from September 18, 2020. The trailer of the movie will also be out tomorrow as revealed by the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor on the caption of her post. Her die-hard fans reacted to the same with several red-heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the poster shared by the Naagin actor and the reaction of the fans to the same.

Mouni Roy on working with Purab Kohli

The action-thriller flick also stars Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, and Kiren Jogi as the lead characters. According to Zee5’s official website, Mouni has said that the best gift of working on this movie was to learn from Kanwal and share screen space with Purab. The Gold actor also mentioned all the fun times they had while shooting the scenes together. She had added that the film, London Confidential is a spy-thriller franchise with a stirring plot, and the lively characters displayed on-screen are all very passionate about the work they do. Mouni also said that Purab Kohli is a thorough gentleman and an absolute rockstar in the movie. She revealed that he has been one of her most favorite people since they worked together in 2014 and she missed him a lot on set after he left for Germany.

